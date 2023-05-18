Fayette Avenue project in Effingham begins May 30

ILLINOIS, May 18 - Long-awaited improvements jump-started by Rebuild Illinois





EFFINGHAM - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the first phase will begin May 30 on the $21.8 million Fayette Avenue reconstruction and widening, a critical safety and capacity project through Effingham that languished for years before coming to life under Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Connecting Interstate 70 to downtown Effingham, the new and improved Fayette Avenue will help reduce congestion along a busy commercial corridor, increase transportation options for residents and enhance local quality of life.





"After years of neglect and decay, I couldn't be happier to announce that Fayette Avenue in Effingham will be getting a much-needed makeover — reducing congestion, improving safety, and enhancing quality of life for the thousands of Illinoisans who travel through this corridor every day," said Gov. Pritzker. "Roads, bridges, airports, schools, hospitals, and broadband, too — Rebuild Illinois is leaving no aspect of our state's infrastructure untouched, all while creating thousands of good-paying union jobs. And this latest project in Effingham is another step towards our end-goal: to modernize Illinois for generations to come."





The project consists of widening the existing four lanes of Fayette Avenue (U.S. 40/Illinois 33) from Illini Drive to Walnut Street and adding a middle turn lane from Henrietta Street to Walnut Street. Additional elements include upgrading storm sewers, constructing a multiuse path, adding ADA-compliant sidewalks, modernizing traffic signals and installing new lighting. The project will improve traffic flow for the approximately 19,000 vehicles that use Fayette Avenue daily, while addressing access and safety for multiple modes of transportation.





The initial stage, starting after Memorial Day, will focus on the new eastbound right lane from Raney Street to Walnut Street just before the Canadian National Railroad underpass, beginning with the removal of several properties purchased to widen the road. One lane will be maintained in each direction throughout construction, with intermittent side street closures when necessary. Temporary pavement and traffic signals will be required at times in the work zone.









Click here for more information on the Fayette Avenue improvements.





"This project is a transformational investment in central Illinois that illustrates how Rebuild Illinois is improving Main Streets throughout our state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "As always, when approaching and driving through any work zone, please slow down, drop the devices and give the road your undivided attention. And please pardon our dust while we Rebuild Illinois."





Planning for the Fayette Avenue improvements started in 2006, with design approval reached in 2012. The project could not advance, however, due to lack of funding, which was remedied with the passage of Rebuild Illinois in 2019.





Rebuild Illinois also is advancing another major project in Effingham County: the $50 million reconstruction of seven miles of I-70 from east of I-57 to east of the Cumberland-Effingham County line. Construction started in March and is expected to finish in late 2024.





Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. As of March 31, Rebuild Illinois has made $10.9 billion of improvements statewide on 4,913 miles of highway, 479 bridges and 709 additional safety improvements.





For Effingham County, Rebuild Illinois also has meant an added $5.1 million in motor fuel tax revenues to invest in local infrastructure. Also, $5.3 million as part of $1.5 billion earmarked for municipal, township and county projects statewide in Rebuild Illinois has been awarded in Effingham County for road and bridge improvements, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers, sidewalk replacements, and other long-term maintenance needs.







