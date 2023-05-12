Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Center Revisits White County

INDIANAPOLIS – A Disaster Recovery Center will revisit White County on May 11-13 to help survivors of the March 31–April 1 storms and tornadoes continue their recovery.

Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be at the center to help with FEMA applications, answer questions and provide referrals to resources.

The center will be located at:

1017 O’Conner Blvd. Monticello, IN 47960

Center hours on May 11-12 will be 8 a.m-6 p.m. Hours for 13 will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Additional recovery centers are open in other impacted areas. Individuals and businesses in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan and White counties can visit any open center for help. To find a nearby center, visit fema.gov/drc.

To apply for FEMA assistance without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or use the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA your number for that service.

The deadline to apply for federal assistance is June 14, 2023.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.

For more information on Indiana’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4704. Follow us on our Facebook.com/FEMA page and Twitter at @femaRegion5.

FEMA does not discriminate against individuals based on their race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status.

