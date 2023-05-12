Louisa Wong Named CEO of Extreme Reach
Award-Winning Agency Leader to Lead Business TransformationNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Extreme Reach (ER), the global leader in creative logistics, today announced Louisa Wong as its Chief Executive Officer.
Wong, an award-winning agency leader with decades of experience in helping global marketers navigate disruption, will take the helm to accelerate and guide the continued evolution of the company's global enterprise solution. The company operates in 140 countries and 45 languages, serving 93 of the top 100 global advertisers, and enabling $150 billion in video ad spend around the world.
Tim Conley, co-founder, former COO, and CEO since 2017, will step away from day-to-day management of ER, while continuing his role on the company’s Board of Directors.
Wong joins ER from Wavemaker, where she has served as CEO, The Americas Region, since 2020. Under her leadership, the agency drove growth in its clients’ businesses across an ever-evolving media landscape and brought in a portfolio of new accounts, ranging from blue-chip marketers to new economy challenger brands. Prior to joining Wavemaker, Wong was COO at Carat USA. Her career, which began in London, also includes executive positions across the Dentsu Aegis Network and Head of Network Advertising at Sky.
“Extreme Reach sits at the center of the global advertising, media, and entertainment ecosystem and is uniquely positioned to speed the personalization of content and advertising in an increasingly addressable world.” said Wong. “I’m excited to join forces with the strong executive leadership team to define the next chapter of Extreme Reach, empower people, and accelerate innovation all in the service of our clients and partners.“
"Extreme Reach is well-poised to drive the next evolution of digital transformation for the industries it serves," said Michael Kreger, Partner, Gamut Capital Management. “Under Tim Conley’s leadership, ER has grown into a global enterprise solution and his continuing role on the Board of Directors will not only ensure continuity but also provide strategic support in the company’s next phase. Louisa’s deep expertise in the digital arena and as a grounding force amidst constant change make her the perfect choice to take the helm and capitalize on the momentum underway at ER.”
“As ER enters a new chapter, the company is positioned for even greater success ahead, and as a member of the Board of Directors, I look forward to ensuring a smooth transition for Louisa and supporting her success,” said Conley. “I’m so proud of the executive team, and all of our team members, for how far we’ve come in 15 years. With all the innovation happening across the company, and the wind in our sails, this is a very good time to energize ER’s growth with new leadership and a fresh perspective.”
Wong, based in New York, assumes her role as CEO on May 15.
About Extreme Reach
Extreme Reach (ER) is the global leader in creative logistics. Its end-to-end technology platform moves creative at the speed of media, simplifying the activation and optimization of omnichannel campaigns for brands and agencies with unparalleled control, visibility and insights.
One global creative-to-media supply chain answers the challenges of a complex marketing landscape and an equally complicated infrastructure under the global advertising ecosystem. The company’s groundbreaking solution integrates all forms of linear TV and non-linear video workflow seamlessly with talent payments and rights management. Now, brands and agencies can optimize campaigns as fast as consumer consumption shifts across linear TV, CTV, OTT, addressable TV, mobile, desktop, and video-on-demand.
Extreme Reach connects brand content with consumers across media types and markets, fully illuminating the marketing supply chain for a clear view of creative usage, waste, performance and ROI.
Extreme Reach operates in 140 countries and 45 languages, serving 93 of the top 100 global advertisers, and enabling $150 billion in video ad spend around the world. More than half a billion creative brand assets are managed in ER’s enterprise platform.
