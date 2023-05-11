MiaRec Introduces AI-driven Automatic Call Summary Function Powered By ChatGPT
MiaRec’s newest feature leverages ChatGPT to automate after-call workflows, improving agent performance and business outcomes.
Agents will no longer have to tediously read call transcripts or listen to call audio recordings to manually summarize call interactions. This task can now be automated at the click of a button.”CAMPBELL, CA, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MiaRec, the global provider of Conversational Intelligence and Automated Quality Management solutions for contact centers, has announced the launch of its AI-driven Automatic Call Summary feature, powered by Chat GPT.
“We’re very excited about this new feature,” said Gennadiy Bezko, MiaRec's CEO. “Agents will no longer have to tediously read call transcripts or listen to call audio recordings to manually summarize call interactions. This task can now be automated at the click of a button.”
Post-call procedures are repetitive, time-consuming tasks. Agents typically take notes during the call, and afterwards need to summarize the call highlights, document the reason for the call, and notify other agents, supervisors, or departments of the caller’s concerns or needs. Auto Call Summary streamlines this process so that agents can focus on providing the best customer service.
With AI-driven call summaries, your contact center can improve agent performance and customer interactions, with no additional training needed. MiaRec’s newest product release summarizes agent calls in seconds, allowing agents and supervisors to skim conversations as needed.
MiaRec Auto Call Summary uses your call transcripts to recap lengthy, difficult conversations between agent and customer. Automating post-call procedures will save your agents time and energy, freeing them up for more high-value tasks. Meanwhile, the next agent can immediately access the call summary and proceed with any follow-up actions, resolving customer concerns faster.
MiaRec Auto Call Summary will be a great addition to MiaRec’s already comprehensive portfolio of Conversation Intelligence solutions, which includes powerful features such as MiaRec Auto Data Redaction, Auto ScoreCard, Sentiment and Topical Analysis and much more. As part of MiaRec’s ongoing mission to eliminate manual processes and scale contact center workflows with AI, these features work together to optimize your contact center operations. Combine Auto Call Summary with our best-of-breed Voice Analytics and Automated Quality Management services to create better customer experiences for supervisors, agents, and customers alike.
About Us
MiaRec, Inc. empowers organizations around the world with tools that enhance the relationship between company, agent, and customer. MiaRec’s Conversation Intelligence Platform combines voice analytics, automated quality management, call recording, and screen recording in one unified solution designed to improve business outcomes by enabling contact centers to save time through automation and transform through tailored business intelligence. MiaRec is an innovator in the multi-billion-dollar call recording and workforce engagement industries. MiaRec maintains its Silicon Valley headquarters in Campbell, California with offices and partners worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.miarec.com
