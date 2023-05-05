Submit Release
Shane Penfield Named Prosecutor of the Year

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D.  – The South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association has named Shane Penfield as the Prosecutor of the Year.

Penfield is the State’s Attorney for Corson, Dewey, Perkins, and Ziebach Counties. He received the award Thursday during the association’s annual meeting in Deadwood.

“Shane has been a dedicated public servant who is a strong voice for victims of crime,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley. 

The Prosecutor of the Year award, established in 2002, is given annually to an outstanding South Dakota prosecutor.

                                                   -30-

