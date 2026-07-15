Attorney General Jackley Announces South Dakota to Receive $18,011.65 in Multi-State Settlement with Generic Drug Manufacturer Glenmark

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that South Dakota will receive $18,011.65 as part of a $29.6 million settlement with Glenmark to resolve allegations that the generic drug manufacturer engaged in a widespread, long-running conspiracy to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition, and unreasonably restrain trade involving numerous generic prescription drugs.

“This is part of an on-going effort by Attorneys General nationwide to hold generic drug manufacturers accountable for misleading consumers,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We will always protect our citizens first.”

As part of the settlement agreement, Glenmark will cooperate in the ongoing multistate litigations against 33 corporate defendants and 25 individual executives. The company has further agreed to a series of internal reforms to ensure fair competition and compliance with antitrust laws.

South Dakota’s share of the agreement will provide reimbursement of $12,303.42 to the South Dakota Medicaid Program and the remaining $5,708.23 to the Attorney General’s Antitrust Fund to support ongoing investigations of businesses that violate the state’s antitrust laws.

The Glenmark settlement follows settlements with Lannett, Bausch, Apotex and Heritage totaling $66.95 million. The States are preparing for the first trial to be held later in 2026 in Hartford, Connecticut that will focus on 80 topical generic drugs that account for billions of dollars of sales in the United States and names 26 corporate defendants and 10 individual defendants. Seven additional pharmaceutical executives have been cooperating to support the States’ claims.

Attorney General Jackley said South Dakota consumers who purchased a generic prescription drug manufactured by either Glenmark, Lannett, Bausch, Apotex or Heritage between May 2009 and December 2019 may be eligible for compensation. To determine eligibility, call 1-866-290-0182 (Toll-Free), email info@AGGenericDrugs.com or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com.



Other states and territories settling with Glenmark include: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Puerto Rico.

-30-