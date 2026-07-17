Attorney General Marty Jackley Statement on Mayday Health Federal District Court Injunction
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, July 17, 2026
Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley issued this statement on the U.S. District Court’s preliminary injunction in the Mayday Health lawsuit. Mayday’s lawsuit challenges a South Dakota law prohibiting advertising for abortion pills in South Dakota, and advertising on behalf of out-of-state suppliers who will ship abortion pills to South Dakota in violation of state law.
“We have received the federal district court’s preliminary injunction during the ongoing proceedings. While we respectfully disagree, the case on the permanent injunction will still be tried with additional discovery and information about Mayday’s activities and representations. Protecting and defending innocent life is and remains important to our Legislature, Governor, Attorney General and citizens.”
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