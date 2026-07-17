Attorney General Jackley Announces Permanent Injunction, Civil Penalties Against Former South Dakota Company

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, July 17, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the state has received a permanent injunction and been awarded civil penalties and attorney’s fees totaling $34,579 against Jack C. Yedid, co-owner of Advanced Resources LLC, which did business in South Dakota as Patriot Warranty.

“This company did not live up to the promises it made to customers,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Customers were left with expenses they should not have received.”

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division received 419 complaints about the company dating back to 2021. The Consumer Protection Division identified two South Dakota victims among these consumer complaints

Yedid and co-owner Charles Seruya filed Amended Articles of Organization with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office in 2019 for a company called Advanced Resources LLC. The owners then filed a “Doing Business As” certificate with the Secretary of State’s Office in 2020 for a business named Patriot Warranty.

The company sold putative auto and motorcycle warranties online. Most of their customers were located out of state, particularly in California. There were some customers in South Dakota.

Customers would try to cancel their contracts, only to be told that they needed to provide a notarized intent to cancel. Telephone calls, messages, and emails to the company were not returned. The defendants also listed a false Sioux Falls address on their application form and website.

When consumers would get an answer from Patriot Warranty, they were told a refund check was coming and that the check had been delayed because of issues in the finance department. New dates for a refund check were provided, but it would never arrive.

Advanced Resources LLC was administratively dissolved by the Secretary of State in December 2020 for failure to submit an annual report. Despite this dissolution, defendants continued to do business as Patriot Warranty.

South Dakota’s Consumer Protection Division filed an action against the owners in April 2026. Seruya agreed to a settlement where he paid $948.33 to a South Dakota victim and received a permanent injunction banning him from doing this type of business in South Dakota.

Yedid did not respond to the complaint. A Hughes County Court awarded the injunction and civil penalty against him on July 15, 2026.

The Attorney General’s Office investigated and prosecuted the case. Money from the civil penalties will go to funding further consumer protection efforts and restitution for the remaining South Dakota victim.

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