DNR enforcement actions, published 5/4/2023

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Dubuque County

Brian Schultz

Immediately surrender drinking water treatment certification and prohibited from holding any certifications for drinking water treatment, drinking water distribution, and wastewater treatment until July 2025.

Grundy County

Bryon Hook

Submit written verification for the use of the monoslope building -- if it is being used as a confinement building instead of an open feedlot then submit construction permit amendment and pay a $5,000 administrative penalty.

Polk County

D.R.A. Properties, L.C.

Implement and maintain adequate storm water controls at all sites until developments are complete and pay a $8,000 administrative penalty.

Polk County

William Kimberley Development Corporation

Comply with all conditions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit amd pay a $9,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.