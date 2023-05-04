𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐥𝐚 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐝 $𝟏.𝟒𝟕𝗠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐲𝐟𝐟𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲

Wardenclyffe Lab: Before Purchase and After Project Completion (Photograph and Rendering) Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe's Logo

𝐍𝐘𝐒𝐂𝐀 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐓𝐒𝐂𝐖 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐨𝐥𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐥𝐚'𝐬 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲

SHOREHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe (TSCW) announced a grant award totaling 1.47 million from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support Wardenclyffe Laboratory. This grant is part of a record capital project funding announcement by NYSCA, which totals over $42 million to 144 capital projects across New York State.

“Strengthening our creative sector increases tourism, boosts our economy, and enhances the rich heritage and cultural life of New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “These record grants will support a wide range of diverse and innovative projects at our arts and cultural organizations across the state, helping ensure all who visit will continue to have wonderful experiences for years to come.”

TSCW has a mission to develop the site of Nikola Tesla’s last remaining laboratory into a transformative global science center that embraces his bold spirit of invention, provides innovative learning experiences, fosters the advancement of new technologies, and preserves his legacy in the Tesla Museum. TSCW Executive Director, Marc Alessi said “We are elated that the New York State Council of the Arts has recognized the value that Tesla Science Center will bring to the cultural community here in New York State. This funding is a tremendous boost to our project to open the historical Nikola Tesla Laboratory to the public as an international museum and science center, a destination to learn about our rich history of innovation here in New York and on Long Island while celebrating the Tesla’s of today and inspiring the Tesla’s of tomorrow.”

NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus said, “We are grateful to Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature for this fifth year of significant capital funding. This investment affirms the pivotal role the arts and culture play in our state's economic prosperity. A round of applause to Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe– your transformative project will ensure that our vibrant arts and cultural anchors continue to grow and thrive."

NYSCA Chair Katherine Nicholls said, “These capital project grants are an investment from the people of New York to the people of New York and will have positive impact on our communities for many years to come. On behalf of the Council and staff, I congratulate Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe and look forward to seeing all that will flourish from this project.”

About the New York State Council on the Arts

NYSCA preserves and advances the arts and culture that make New York State an exceptional place to live, work and visit. NYSCA upholds the right of all New Yorkers to experience the vital contributions the arts make to our communities, education, economic development, and quality of life. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, NYSCA will award record funding in FY 2023, providing support across the full breadth of the arts.

NYSCA further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, NYSCA is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit http://www.arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, Twitter @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.