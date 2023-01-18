The 50th Anniversary of the First Portable Cell Call: A Golden Celebration

Learn more about Celebrate the Call Celebrate the Call logo

“Celebrate the Call” Wireless Industry Event

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first public portable cellular phone call was made the morning of April 3, 1973, in New York City, marking the beginning of the multi-year innovation explosion that set off the wireless revolution.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of that historical moment. To celebrate, several wireless and technology organizations will host a celebratory event in New York, Celebrate the Call, in honor of that first call and the many innovations and innovators that have changed the world since then.

Hosted on April 3, 2023, at the Hilton Hotel Midtown NYC, the evening reception event and dinner will recognize the inventors and the visionary companies and hear predictions for the future of cellular services. Celebratory activities will also include an unveiling of a sidewalk historic marker, steps from the Hilton, and where the first public demonstration of the first portable cell call occurred.

The phone and enabling equipment were created at Motorola, Inc. a U.S. company that was an early leader in radio and electronic technology and remains an innovative smartphone manufacturer today under the Motorola Mobility brand. The cellphone development was led by its visionary senior executive and inventor, Martin Cooper, who made the first call on Sixth Avenue near the midtown Hilton.

Announcing the celebration of this historic event, Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe (TSCW) is joined by a growing number of organizing supporters including the Radio Club of America, Global Systems for Mobile Association (GSMA), BAI Communications, the Wireless History Foundation, the Marconi Society, and the Wireless Communications Alliance. An emerging list of sponsorships are committed including The Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association (CTIA), Motorola Mobility, National Association of Tower Erectors (NATE), New York University (NYU Wireless), Extenet Systems, and Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA).

The celebratory events will bring together numerous government officials, industry notables, wireless and technology pioneers, and wireless devotees. David Pogue, renowned media science and technology pundit, will be Master of Ceremonies for an evening of recognition, predictions, and entertainment.

####