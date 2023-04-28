Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe (TSCW) Breaks Ground

In this photo, State of New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado is seen with several members of the TSCW Board, including the Board Chair and Executive Director, as well as other volunteers and members. Elected officials and TSCW Executive Director Marc Alessi are pictured taking part in a ceremonial shovel turning in front of Wardenclyffe, Nikola Tesla's final laboratory. This photo shows the Wardenclyffe laboratory of Nikola Tesla alongside demolition equipment that will be used to remove non-historical buildings surrounding the lab.

Event celebrates Phase 1 construction of the global science center and museum destination, and announcement of $1.47M grant by New York Council of the Arts

We look forward to seeing the transformation of Wardenclyffe into a global science center and museum.” — New York State Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado

SHOREHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe (TSCW) celebrated a historic moment today, breaking ground on a global science center and museum destination dedicated to preserving the legacy of inventor and engineer Nikola Tesla, and inspiring future generations to pursue their passions in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM). This event marks a significant step toward the redevelopment of the Wardenclyffe property, on which the original laboratory of Nikola Tesla still stands, and includes the start of the construction on the Eugene Sayan Visitor Center and demolition of approximately 110,000 square feet of non-contributing buildings on the site.

Today’s monumental celebration was attended by 250 and a program of speakers including, TSCW’s Executive Director Marc Alessi, Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, and Kevin Law the Board Chairman of Empire State Development.

"We are thrilled to reach this milestone in the redevelopment of Wardenclyffe," said Marc Alessi, Executive Director of TSCW. "The Eugene Sayan Visitor Center will provide a space for visitors to learn about Tesla's life and work, and the demolition of the non-contributing buildings will allow us to restore and preserve the historic laboratory where Tesla conducted his scientific research."

"We are proud to support Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe in their efforts to preserve and promote Nikola Tesla legacy of innovation," said New York State Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, "The groundbreaking of the Eugene Sayan Visitor Center is an important step in the redevelopment of the site, and we look forward to seeing the transformation of Wardenclyffe into a global science center and museum."

Lieutenant Governor Delgado also announced a New York Council of the Arts grant of $1.47 million was awarded to TSCW to restore the Wardenclyffe property through the Small and Midsized Capital Improvement Grants for Arts and Culture.

The event also included a ceremonial shovel turning, led by Board President Michael Russo. "Today's groundbreaking is a significant step towards the realization of TSCW's vision to create a world-class science center and museum," said Michael Russo, TSCW's Board President. "We are grateful for the support of our donors and elected officials, who have played a crucial role in making this project possible."

The construction of the Eugene Sayan Visitor Center is made possible by a generous donation from Eugene Sayan, CEO and founder of Softheon, a leading healthcare technology company. The visitor center will provide a space for educational programming and exhibitions that showcase Tesla's inventions and their relevance to modern technology. The groundbreaking also marks the demolition of non-contributing buildings on the site, which have been an impediment to the restoration and preservation of the historic laboratory.

For more information on Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe, please visit www.teslasciencecenter.org or contact Douglas Borge, Chief Operating Officer at 631-886-2632 or dborge@teslasciencecenter.org.

Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe (TSCW)'s mission is to develop the site of Nikola Tesla’s last remaining laboratory into a transformative global science center that embraces his bold spirit of invention, provides innovative learning experiences, fosters the advancement of new technologies, and preserves his legacy in the Tesla Museum. The center aims to inspire future generations to pursue their passions in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM). The center hosts a variety of events, including tours, lectures, workshops, and exhibitions, and offers educational programs for students of all ages.