Appearing on “C2V’s In the Trenches,” Industry Veteran Advises Startups on What to Look for When Hiring a PR Firm

After Participating in $12B+ of Startup Exits Over 20 years, WIT Strategy Founder Mark Naples Prioritizes Domain Expertise

There are components of PR in business development, sales, and many other business disciplines within any vertical industry.” — Mark Naples, Founder of WIT Strategy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- How to hire a PR firm that makes an impact is not common knowledge for most startups. But the design and execution of an effective strategic communications plan, either internally or by external counsel, is essential for garnering investments, propelling business growth, and going to market. This is why early-stage investment fund C2 Ventures (C2V) founder Chris Cunningham spoke with WIT Strategy founder and C2V operator bench member, Mark Naples for the C2V’s “In the Trenches” interview series. Naples shared his behind-the-scenes expertise to help founders – and their investors – know what to look for when considering PR during a company’s early stages and beyond.Focusing on the power of strategic ideas and value creation far more than the power of press relations, Naples walks through cases from his 35+ year career in a 20-minute interview, which Cunningham teased on LinkedIn “The ways people tend to assess PR firms focus too much on outdated models of how press is generated,” said Naples. He continued, “When interviewing candidate firms, founders should judge them on the ideas they convey, not on the press relationships they claim to have. There are components of PR in business development, sales, and many other business disciplines within any vertical industry. And a good firm will know how to nurture its press and analyst relationships by adding value - at every engagement. So, if your PR firm can’t inform your business and drive topline revenue opportunities before they have a conversation with any reporter or analyst, they’re probably not the right choice for most startups.”With an investment strategy focusing on industry verticals that are more utilitarian than glamorous, C2V is unlike most funds in that it provides consistent, active support to the founders of companies in its portfolio, offering expertise, time, and experience – not just capital – to its founders. C2V’s “operator bench” consists of successful entrepreneurs and tech executives who, consistent with C2V’s mission, have pledged their time and experience in addition to their capital to support the success of these companies.About WIT StrategyWIT Strategy has been a preferred resource for journalists, analysts, and industry influencers in digital media and technology since 2002. We’ve been reporters, columnists, editors, Washington lobbyists, and industry leaders running multi-million-dollar P&Ls at major media and technology companies. We owned long-published bylines and conducted business at the highest levels in the interactive media and technology segments in which our clients work today. Our blend of business and journalistic background gives us an unusual differentiator, enabling us to provide our clients with valuable business perspectives and contextual and insightful views on industry idioms. Our experience makes us much more than a “PR” or “communications” firm. Clients hire us for the ROI they derive from our media placements, and many expand their scope of work with us based on the value of our business consulting. For more information, please visit www.witstrategy.com

In the Trenches: PR Tips for Startups with Chris Cunningham of C2V and Mark Naples, Founder of WIT Strategy