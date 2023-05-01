G2 Names Bombora a Leader in Buyer Intent Data and Account Intelligence for 3 Years Straight
B2B data company earns top status in 5 reports for Spring 2023, continuing streak of successNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader in five G2 reports for Spring 2023. Bombora maintained its “leader” status in both the Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers and the Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence for the 12th consecutive marking period. The company also earned leadership status in the Grid® Report for Sales Intelligence for the second consecutive quarter.
Bombora also held its leadership status in two mid-market reports: the Mid-Market Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers and the Mid-Market Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence. The company has now been a leader for these reports across three straight quarters. Bombora was named in 57 reports total for the Spring marking period.
G2 reports are based on reviews from Bombora customers. Clients frequently mention how easy it is to start using the Bombora Company Surge® product for prospecting and account prioritization.
“Bombora Company Surge is straightforward and easy to use,” said Gabe O., a user at a mid-market company.” I came in with no prior experience and was quickly able to master the tool. It provides us [with] a ton of benefits.”
Other customers benefited from Bombora’s ubiquity and integrations across the sales and marketing ecosystem. “The most fantastic thing about using this software is that you can integrate and collaborate all your data with all your company's systems and servers to take quicker actions and follow-ups on every inquiry,” said Mukul V., from a mid-market company.
“Bombora strives to help the industry meet customers’ and prospects’ demands through our Intent data solutions and insights. Retaining leadership status across five separate G2 categories shows that we’re succeeding in that mission,” said Bombora CEO and co-founder Erik Matlick. “Part of our strategy has been to bring our data to the systems that sales and marketing professionals use on a daily basis. It’s validating to see customers lauding those integrations and the ease-of-use of our Intent data.”
Bombora’s Company Surge® data tells marketing and sales leaders about which businesses are researching the products or services that they and their competitors sell. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. For more information on Bombora’s inclusion in the G2 Spring 2023 reports and access to the reviews, visit Bombora’s G2 page.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
