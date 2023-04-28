Senate Bill 627 Printer's Number 666

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - and Cosmetic Act where the controlled substance or a mixture

containing it is 3,4-methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDA); 3,4-

methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA); 5-methoxy-3,4-

methylenedioxyamphetamine (MMDA); 3,4-methylenedioxy-N-

ethylamphetamine; N-hydroxy-3,4-methylenedioxyamphetamine; or

their salts, isomers and salts of isomers, whenever the

existence of such salts, isomers and salts of isomers is

possible within the specific chemical designation, shall,

upon conviction, be sentenced as set forth in this paragraph:

(i) When the aggregate weight of the compound or

mixture containing the substance involved is at least 50

tablets, capsules, caplets or other dosage units, or 15

grams and less than 100 tablets, capsules, caplets or

other dosage units, or less than 30 grams, the person is

guilty of a felony and, upon conviction thereof, shall be

sentenced to imprisonment not exceeding five years or to

pay a fine not exceeding $15,000, or both.

(ii) When the aggregate weight of the compound or

mixture containing the substance involved is at least 100

tablets, capsules, caplets or other dosage units, or 30

grams and less than 1,000 tablets, capsules, caplets or

other dosage units, or less than 300 grams, the person is

guilty of a felony and, upon conviction thereof, shall be

sentenced to imprisonment not exceeding ten years or to

pay a fine not exceeding $100,000, or both.

(iii) When the aggregate weight of the compound or

mixture containing the substance involved is at least

1,000 tablets, capsules, caplets or other dosage units,

or 300 grams, the person is guilty of a felony and, upon

conviction thereof, shall be sentenced to imprisonment

20230SB0627PN0666 - 11 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30