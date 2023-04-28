Senate Bill 627 Printer's Number 666
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - and Cosmetic Act where the controlled substance or a mixture
containing it is 3,4-methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDA); 3,4-
methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA); 5-methoxy-3,4-
methylenedioxyamphetamine (MMDA); 3,4-methylenedioxy-N-
ethylamphetamine; N-hydroxy-3,4-methylenedioxyamphetamine; or
their salts, isomers and salts of isomers, whenever the
existence of such salts, isomers and salts of isomers is
possible within the specific chemical designation, shall,
upon conviction, be sentenced as set forth in this paragraph:
(i) When the aggregate weight of the compound or
mixture containing the substance involved is at least 50
tablets, capsules, caplets or other dosage units, or 15
grams and less than 100 tablets, capsules, caplets or
other dosage units, or less than 30 grams, the person is
guilty of a felony and, upon conviction thereof, shall be
sentenced to imprisonment not exceeding five years or to
pay a fine not exceeding $15,000, or both.
(ii) When the aggregate weight of the compound or
mixture containing the substance involved is at least 100
tablets, capsules, caplets or other dosage units, or 30
grams and less than 1,000 tablets, capsules, caplets or
other dosage units, or less than 300 grams, the person is
guilty of a felony and, upon conviction thereof, shall be
sentenced to imprisonment not exceeding ten years or to
pay a fine not exceeding $100,000, or both.
(iii) When the aggregate weight of the compound or
mixture containing the substance involved is at least
1,000 tablets, capsules, caplets or other dosage units,
or 300 grams, the person is guilty of a felony and, upon
conviction thereof, shall be sentenced to imprisonment
