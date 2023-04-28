Senate Resolution 106 Printer's Number 658

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 658

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

106

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD,

DILLON, BOSCOLA, FONTANA, KANE, MARTIN, HUGHES, MILLER,

ARGALL AND COMITTA, APRIL 28, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 28, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of May 7 through 13, 2023, as "Jewish Day

Schools Week" in Pennsylvania and expressing appreciation and

gratitude to Jewish day schools across this Commonwealth.

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is home to 30 Jewish day schools, and

enrollment in Jewish day schools in Pennsylvania is at an all-

time high; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is home to more than 440,000 people of

Jewish faith or ancestry who have strengthened the fabric of

this Commonwealth and whose community schools help to continue

passing the culture, religion and language to the future

generations of Jewish Pennsylvanians; and

WHEREAS, Jewish education plays a unique role in the

continued vitality of the American Jewish community, providing a

sense of Jewish pride and an immersive and content-rich Jewish

environment that has impacted generations of Jewish learners and

leaders; and

WHEREAS, Jewish day schools, like Jewish houses of worship

and other Jewish institutions, have increasingly been the target

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18