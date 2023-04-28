Senate Resolution 106 Printer's Number 658
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 658
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
106
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD,
DILLON, BOSCOLA, FONTANA, KANE, MARTIN, HUGHES, MILLER,
ARGALL AND COMITTA, APRIL 28, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 28, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of May 7 through 13, 2023, as "Jewish Day
Schools Week" in Pennsylvania and expressing appreciation and
gratitude to Jewish day schools across this Commonwealth.
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is home to 30 Jewish day schools, and
enrollment in Jewish day schools in Pennsylvania is at an all-
time high; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is home to more than 440,000 people of
Jewish faith or ancestry who have strengthened the fabric of
this Commonwealth and whose community schools help to continue
passing the culture, religion and language to the future
generations of Jewish Pennsylvanians; and
WHEREAS, Jewish education plays a unique role in the
continued vitality of the American Jewish community, providing a
sense of Jewish pride and an immersive and content-rich Jewish
environment that has impacted generations of Jewish learners and
leaders; and
WHEREAS, Jewish day schools, like Jewish houses of worship
and other Jewish institutions, have increasingly been the target
