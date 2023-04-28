Senate Bill 631 Printer's Number 669

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - to assure understanding and voluntary consent by patients and

surrogate decision makers.

(7) When review of a POLST is required or recommended.

(8) The obligation of health care providers to comply

with a POLST under this subchapter.

(9) Legal requirements for surrogate decision making.

(10) Appropriate inclusion of patients, to the extent

possible, regardless of the patient's physical or mental

condition, in decision making when decisions are made on the

patient's behalf by surrogate decision makers.

(c) Training recommendations.--The department's educational

materials shall include recommendations for training of health

care practitioners and others who educate patients about POLST

or assist in completion of a POLST form to assure that the

practitioner or other individual has the practiced skills of

those conversations and understands the applicable law, medical

issues and treatments covered by a POLST. These materials shall

incorporate information consistent with the findings in section

5492(9), (10), (11), (12), (13), (14), (15) and (16) (relating

to legislative findings and intent).

(d) Other resources.--The department may provide information

about the availability of educational materials from other

sources, including nonprofit organizations that provide

education, training and

resources for POLST programs.

§ 5498.2. Requirements for valid POLST.

(a) General rule.--To be valid, a POLST shall require each

of the following:

(1) Use of the POLST form, except under sections 5498.5

(relating to copies of orders), 5498.15 (relating to POLST

executed under prior POLST form), 5498.16 (relating to POLST

