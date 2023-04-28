Submit Release
News Search

There were 387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,573 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 631 Printer's Number 669

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - to assure understanding and voluntary consent by patients and

surrogate decision makers.

(7) When review of a POLST is required or recommended.

(8) The obligation of health care providers to comply

with a POLST under this subchapter.

(9) Legal requirements for surrogate decision making.

(10) Appropriate inclusion of patients, to the extent

possible, regardless of the patient's physical or mental

condition, in decision making when decisions are made on the

patient's behalf by surrogate decision makers.

(c) Training recommendations.--The department's educational

materials shall include recommendations for training of health

care practitioners and others who educate patients about POLST

or assist in completion of a POLST form to assure that the

practitioner or other individual has the practiced skills of

those conversations and understands the applicable law, medical

issues and treatments covered by a POLST. These materials shall

incorporate information consistent with the findings in section

5492(9), (10), (11), (12), (13), (14), (15) and (16) (relating

to legislative findings and intent).

(d) Other resources.--The department may provide information

about the availability of educational materials from other

sources, including nonprofit organizations that provide

education, training and

resources for POLST programs.

§ 5498.2. Requirements for valid POLST.

(a) General rule.--To be valid, a POLST shall require each

of the following:

(1) Use of the POLST form, except under sections 5498.5

(relating to copies of orders), 5498.15 (relating to POLST

executed under prior POLST form), 5498.16 (relating to POLST

20230SB0631PN0669 - 26 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 631 Printer's Number 669

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more