Senate Bill 631 Printer's Number 669
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - to assure understanding and voluntary consent by patients and
surrogate decision makers.
(7) When review of a POLST is required or recommended.
(8) The obligation of health care providers to comply
with a POLST under this subchapter.
(9) Legal requirements for surrogate decision making.
(10) Appropriate inclusion of patients, to the extent
possible, regardless of the patient's physical or mental
condition, in decision making when decisions are made on the
patient's behalf by surrogate decision makers.
(c) Training recommendations.--The department's educational
materials shall include recommendations for training of health
care practitioners and others who educate patients about POLST
or assist in completion of a POLST form to assure that the
practitioner or other individual has the practiced skills of
those conversations and understands the applicable law, medical
issues and treatments covered by a POLST. These materials shall
incorporate information consistent with the findings in section
5492(9), (10), (11), (12), (13), (14), (15) and (16) (relating
to legislative findings and intent).
(d) Other resources.--The department may provide information
about the availability of educational materials from other
sources, including nonprofit organizations that provide
education, training and
resources for POLST programs.
§ 5498.2. Requirements for valid POLST.
(a) General rule.--To be valid, a POLST shall require each
of the following:
(1) Use of the POLST form, except under sections 5498.5
(relating to copies of orders), 5498.15 (relating to POLST
executed under prior POLST form), 5498.16 (relating to POLST
20230SB0631PN0669 - 26 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30