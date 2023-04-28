Senate Bill 608 Printer's Number 660
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 660
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
608
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, J. WARD, COLLETT, KANE, FARRY, BREWSTER,
ARGALL, PENNYCUICK, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK
AND DUSH, APRIL 28, 2023
REFERRED TO FINANCE, APRIL 28, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 27, 2006 (1st Sp.Sess., P.L.1873,
No.1), entitled "An act providing for taxation by school
districts, for the State funds formula, for tax relief in
first class cities, for school district choice and voter
participation, for other school district options and for a
task force on school cost reduction; making an appropriation;
prohibiting prior authorized taxation; providing for
installment payment of taxes; restricting the power of
certain school districts to levy, assess and collect taxes;
and making related repeals," in senior citizens property tax
and rent rebate assistance, further providing for
definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Paragraph (3) of the definition of "income" in
section 1303 of the act of June 27, 2006 (1st Sp.Sess.,
P.L.1873, No.1), known as the Taxpayer Relief Act, is amended to
read:
Section 1303. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
