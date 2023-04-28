Submit Release
Senate Bill 608 Printer's Number 660

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 660

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

608

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, J. WARD, COLLETT, KANE, FARRY, BREWSTER,

ARGALL, PENNYCUICK, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK

AND DUSH, APRIL 28, 2023

REFERRED TO FINANCE, APRIL 28, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 27, 2006 (1st Sp.Sess., P.L.1873,

No.1), entitled "An act providing for taxation by school

districts, for the State funds formula, for tax relief in

first class cities, for school district choice and voter

participation, for other school district options and for a

task force on school cost reduction; making an appropriation;

prohibiting prior authorized taxation; providing for

installment payment of taxes; restricting the power of

certain school districts to levy, assess and collect taxes;

and making related repeals," in senior citizens property tax

and rent rebate assistance, further providing for

definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Paragraph (3) of the definition of "income" in

section 1303 of the act of June 27, 2006 (1st Sp.Sess.,

P.L.1873, No.1), known as the Taxpayer Relief Act, is amended to

read:

Section 1303. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

Senate Bill 608 Printer's Number 660

