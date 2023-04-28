Senate Bill 623 Printer's Number 664
Internet website.
(c) The following shall apply:
(1) The Department of Education, in conjunction with the
Department of Health, shall develop an Eating Disorders Task
Force that shall develop and implement guidelines for providing
parent educational information regarding eating disorders. The
guidelines shall be developed with input from specialized
organizations and entities, including boards of school
directors, school superintendents, the National Alliance for
Eating Disorders, the Pennsylvania Association of School Nurses
and Practitioners, the Pennsylvania Chapter of the American
Academy of Pediatrics, the Pennsylvania Academy of Family
Physicians, the International Association of Eating Disorders
Professionals Foundation and the Academy for Eating Disorders.
(2) The Eating Disorders Task Force shall meet at least two
times per school year to reassess the information provided to
schools and to parents. The task force shall meet at least once
prior to the school year beginning and shall meet at least once
in the beginning of the calendar year.
(d) The Department of Education, the Department of Health
and the Eating Disorders Task Force shall identify and develop
appropriate additions or revisions to this Commonwealth's school
health regulations and materials related to the development of
parent educational information, including guidance regarding the
clear delineation of health information from other
administrative documentation.
(e) The guidelines developed under this section shall
include the following:
(1) The development of a letter for key school personnel,
