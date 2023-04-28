Boston Parks and Recreation Summer Programs Now Online

Looking for outdoor fun this summer? Check out the Boston Parks and Recreation Department's complete schedule of free events and activities for all ages. Visit the Parks website to learn more.

You can select from a variety of free activities such as concerts, movies, fitness classes, sports centers, watercolor painting workshops, and fun children's activities.

Highlights include:

Summer Fitness Series

The opening celebration at the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool on June 27

Arts and Craft Workshops for children ages 3 to 10

Boston Children’s Summer Festival at Franklin Park

Paint Nights at our golf courses in June

Movie Nights in parks citywide

ParkARTS Neighborhood Concerts

Sports Centers in East Boston, Dorchester, Mattapan, and Jamaica Plain

Intimate concerts on our golf clubhouse patios

The Tito Puente Latin Music Series in the South End, East Boston, Mission Hill, and Jamaica Plain

Leagues and tournaments for basketball, pickleball, baseball, softball, golf, lacrosse, soccer, tennis, and street hockey , abd

, abd much, much more!

For more information, please view the full summer guide and other Parks Department events and programs on the Parks website.