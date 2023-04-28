Submit Release
Boston Parks and Recreation Summer Programs Now Online

Looking for outdoor fun this summer? Check out the Boston Parks and Recreation Department's complete schedule of free events and activities for all ages. Visit the Parks website to learn more.

You can select from a variety of free activities such as concerts, movies, fitness classes, sports centers, watercolor painting workshops, and fun children's activities. 

Highlights include:

  • Summer Fitness Series
  • The opening celebration at the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool on June 27
  • Arts and Craft Workshops for children ages 3 to 10
  • Boston Children’s Summer Festival at Franklin Park
  • Paint Nights at our golf courses in June
  • Movie Nights in parks citywide
  • ParkARTS Neighborhood Concerts
  • Sports Centers in East Boston, Dorchester, Mattapan, and Jamaica Plain
  • Intimate concerts on our golf clubhouse patios
  • The Tito Puente Latin Music Series in the South End, East Boston, Mission Hill, and Jamaica Plain
  • Leagues and tournaments for basketball, pickleball, baseball, softball, golf, lacrosse, soccer, tennis,  and street hockey, abd
  • much, much more!

For more information, please view the full summer guide and other Parks Department events and programs on the Parks website.

