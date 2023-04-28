Province Recognizes Post-Secondary Educators Through New Award

CANADA, April 28 - Released on April 28, 2023

Post-secondary educators across the province will have the opportunity to be recognized annually through the new Lieutenant Governor's Post-Secondary Teaching Award. This is the first time Saskatchewan will recognize post-secondary educators who excel in teaching and demonstrate a commitment to delivering quality education.

"This is an opportunity to acknowledge the accomplishments of post-secondary educators at our universities, colleges and technical institutes across the province," Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty said. "I look forward to honouring future recipients and celebrating their contributions to post-secondary teaching excellence."

Recipients of this award will be recognized under the following categories:

Distinguished Teaching Award

Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Teaching Award

Indigenous Teaching Excellence Award

Innovative Teaching Award

"We have exceptional educators in our post-secondary institutions across Saskatchewan," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "This award gives us the opportunity to recognize and thank them for mentoring and shaping our future leaders."

All publicly funded post-secondary institutions will be eligible to submit nominations. Nominations will be accepted between May 1 and June 30 with recipients announced in the fall.

For more information about the awards, eligibility and nomination process, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/heritage-honours-and-awards/lieutenant-governors-post-secondary-teaching-award.

