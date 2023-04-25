Five officials at the Russian Embassy expelled

SWEDEN, April 25 -
Today, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs summoned Russia’s Ambassador Viktor Tatarintsev to notify him that five officials at the Russian Embassy in Sweden have been asked to leave the country due to activities that are inconsistent with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
