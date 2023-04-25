Tuesday, April 25

WA bans sale of AR-15s and other semiautomatic rifles, effective immediately

Washington has become the 10th state to prohibit sales of AR-15s and dozens of other semiautomatic rifles, as Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday signed the ban into law, effective immediately. Inslee also was set to sign two other major gun bills Tuesday. One will require proof of safety training and a 10-day waiting period for all gun purchases.The other will allow the state attorney general or private citizens to sue gun manufacturers and dealers under public nuisance laws if they negligently allow their guns to be sold to minors or straw purchasers. All three of the gun bills passed the Legislature on largely party line votes, with Republicans opposing them and most Democrats voting in support. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Elaine Thompson)

2023 session was ‘the year of housing’ for Washington Legislature

Lawmakers and advocates coined the Washington Legislature’s 2023 session “the year of housing.” Sunday marked the deadline to pass the last of an extensive batch of affordable housing, homelessness and rent protection bills. And while rental hike protections died in the final hours of the session, lawmakers approved millions to fund affordable developments while providing additional assistance for youth experiencing homelessness and more middle housing options. Continue reading at Columbian. (Amanda Cowan)

7 things state lawmakers did this session — and 1 they didn’t

State lawmakers figured to close out their 2023 session Sunday night by voting to reset Washington’s approach on illegal drug possession. But that didn’t happen. Instead, a compromise Blake bill sunk under the weight of bipartisan opposition, delivering a chaotic ending to a 105-day session in which protecting individuals’ lives, liberties and pursuits got invoked in many of the year’s legislative debates. This was the first in-person session in three years. Legislators wasted few moments, passing hundreds of bills for Gov. Jay Inslee to consider signing. Here are seven things they did — and the one big one they didn’t that could bring them back to Olympia for an emergency special session. Continue reading at Everett Herald.

