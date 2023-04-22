St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal DLS & Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4003061

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4/22/23 at approximately 1430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 25 / Chase Hollow Rd, Bradford VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS & Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Josephine Farnham

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers were patrolling in the town of Bradford along Vermont Route 25 when they observed a motor vehicle equipment violation. After stopping the vehicle, Troopers determined the operator, Farnham, had a criminally suspended driver's license and an active warrant for her arrest. Farnham was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility. She was issued a citation for operating with a criminally suspended license.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/14/2023 at 0830

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF

BAIL: $100

MUG SHOT: Not available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

