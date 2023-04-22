Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal DLS & Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23A4003061

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Evan Johnson                             

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  4/22/23 at approximately 1430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 25 / Chase Hollow Rd, Bradford VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS & Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED:  Josephine Farnham                                               

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Orange, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time Troopers were patrolling in the town of Bradford along Vermont Route 25 when they observed a motor vehicle equipment violation.  After stopping the vehicle, Troopers determined the operator, Farnham, had a criminally suspended driver's license and an active warrant for her arrest.  Farnham was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.  She was issued a citation for operating with a criminally suspended license.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  6/14/2023 at 0830           

COURT:  Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION:  NERCF    

BAIL:  $100

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

