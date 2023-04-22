St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal DLS & Arrest on Warrant

There were 282 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,877 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4003061
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4/22/23 at approximately 1430 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 25 / Chase Hollow Rd, Bradford VT
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS & Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Josephine Farnham
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers were patrolling in the town of Bradford along Vermont Route 25 when they observed a motor vehicle equipment violation. After stopping the vehicle, Troopers determined the operator, Farnham, had a criminally suspended driver's license and an active warrant for her arrest. Farnham was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility. She was issued a citation for operating with a criminally suspended license.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/14/2023 at 0830
COURT: Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF
BAIL: $100
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585