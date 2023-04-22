Cannon County Disaster Recovery Center Opened April 21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A Disaster Recovery Center opened at 7 a.m. Friday, April 21, in Woodbury to accommodate residents who were affected by the storms and tornadoes and want to update their existing FEMA applications or learn about state and community programs and other available assistance.

Under the major disaster declaration, 10 Tennessee counties were designated for FEMA Individual Assistance, meaning residents who had uninsured or underinsured damage or losses from the March 31 to April 1, 2023, storms and tornadoes may apply for FEMA assistance. The designated counties are Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne.

You do not need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply to FEMA. But do first file a claim with your insurance company or agent before applying for FEMA assistance.

The Cannon County Disaster Recovery Center is located at:

East Side Elementary School

5658 McMinnville Highway

Woodbury, TN 37190

Opened: 7 a.m. Friday, April 21

Regular Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT Monday to Saturday; 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT Sunday

Specialists at Disaster Recovery Centers can clarify information you have received from FEMA or other agencies. They can also discuss other FEMA grants that don’t have to be repaid, including funding if you had to stay in a hotel temporarily or funding for basic home repairs if, as a homeowner, your primary residence was damaged in the storms. Specialists can also submit your requested documents to a FEMA processing center.

As Disaster Recovery Centers open across western Tennessee, you may decide to visit any recovery center to get help. To find one near you, go to: https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator.

Here are the ways to apply for FEMA disaster assistance:

For the latest information on Tennessee’s recovery from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4701. You may also follow TN.gov/TEMA; Twitter.com/TEMA, Facebook.com/TNDisasterInfo, @FEMARegion4/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.