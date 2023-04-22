It’s Important to Return Your SBA Loan Application

There were 440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,872 in the last 365 days.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – After you apply for disaster assistance from FEMA, you may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration, the largest source of federal disaster funds for survivors. If you receive a disaster loan application, you are encouraged to submit it even if you’re not sure you want or need a loan.
Here’s why. If SBA cannot approve your loan application, SBA will refer you to FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for possible additional assistance. Not returning the application may disqualify you from other assistance FEMA offers for disaster-related car repairs, essential household items and necessary disaster-related expenses.
In planning your recovery, give yourself the widest possible set of options. Completing and submitting the SBA application makes another resource available if you choose to use it.
Businesses may borrow up to $2 million from the SBA; homeowners may borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace their primary residence. Homeowners and renters may borrow up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property.
To apply to SBA online or to download applications, go to https://DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/. You may call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov for more information or to have a loan application mailed to you. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability, dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services.
Completed paper loan applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155. You may also apply with the help of an SBA representative or submit your loan application at a Business Recovery Center.
Business Recovery Centers are staffed with SBA customer service representatives who can assist business owners and nonprofit organizations with their loan applications; accept documents for existing applications; and provide loan status updates. Homeowners and renters may also visit the centers for assistance.
Business Recovery Centers are open at the following locations:
Macon County
Macon County Emergency Communications District
898 Highway 52 Bypass East
Lafayette, TN 37083
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
McNairy County
The Latta Theater Visitor Center
205 W. Court Avenue
Selmer, TN 38375
Opens: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Rutherford County
Rutherford County Historic Courthouse
One Public Square, Suite 303
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Tipton County
Dyersburg State Community College
Jimmy Naifeh Center
Learning Resource and Student Center, Room 183
3149 Highway 51 South
Covington, TN 38019
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following 25 Tennessee counties are eligible to apply only for SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Bedford, Chester, Clay, Coffee, Crockett, Davidson, Decatur, DeKalb, Fayette, Henderson, Hickman, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Madison, Marshall, Maury, Perry, Shelby, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Warren, Williamson and Wilson.
To apply for FEMA disaster assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. Helpline operators speak many languages and lines are open from 6 a.m. to midnight Central Daylight Time daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language. For an American Sign Language video on how to apply, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI&list=PL720Kw_OojlKOhtKG7HM_0n_kEawus6FC&index=6.
The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance and a low-interest disaster loan from the SBA is Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The last day for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and most private nonprofit organizations to apply for an SBA economic injury loan is Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
For the latest information on Tennessee’s recovery from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4701. You may also follow TN.gov/TEMA; Twitter.com/TEMA, Facebook.com/TNDisasterInfo, @FEMARegion4/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.