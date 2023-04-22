Hours to Change at Disaster Recovery Centers

There were 441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,872 in the last 365 days.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– The five FEMA and the State of Arkansas joint Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) will begin new hours of operation on Sunday, April 23. The centers assist survivors affected by the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred March 31.
Survivors can meet face to face with specialists from FEMA, the Small Business Administration (SBA) and state and local agencies to have their questions about disaster assistance answered. They may also upload any documents needed for their applications at the centers.
The new operating hours for the centers in Cross and Pulaski counties include:
Wynne
Ridgeview Church
999 US Hwy 64 East
Wynne, AR 72396
Hours: Monday—Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.
1st United Methodist
308 W. Main St.
Jacksonville, AR 72076
Hours: Monday—Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.
Little Rock
West Central Community Center
8616 Colonel Glenn Road
Little Rock, AR 72204
Hours: Monday—Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.
North Little Rock
North Little Rock Community Center
2700 Willow St.
North Little Rock, AR 72114
Hours: Monday—Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.
Sherwood
Wildwood Center & Medical Tower
2404 Wildwood Ave.
N. Little Rock, AR 72120
Hours: Monday—Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed Sunday
Arkansans can visit any DRC to learn more about FEMA disaster and recovery assistance. You may also get help to do the following:
Residents of any of the three counties approved for individual assistance, Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski may visit any open disaster recovery center in Arkansas. No appointments are necessary.
You do not have to visit a disaster recovery center to apply for assistance. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.
If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.