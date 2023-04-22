Hours to Change at Disaster Recovery Centers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– The five FEMA and the State of Arkansas joint Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) will begin new hours of operation on Sunday, April 23. The centers assist survivors affected by the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred March 31.

Survivors can meet face to face with specialists from FEMA, the Small Business Administration (SBA) and state and local agencies to have their questions about disaster assistance answered. They may also upload any documents needed for their applications at the centers.

The new operating hours for the centers in Cross and Pulaski counties include:

Wynne

Ridgeview Church

999 US Hwy 64 East

Wynne, AR 72396

Hours: Monday—Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.

Pulaski County

Jacksonville

1st United Methodist

308 W. Main St.

Jacksonville, AR 72076

Hours: Monday—Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.

Little Rock

West Central Community Center

8616 Colonel Glenn Road

Little Rock, AR 72204

Hours: Monday—Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.

North Little Rock

North Little Rock Community Center

2700 Willow St.

North Little Rock, AR 72114

Hours: Monday—Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.

Sherwood

Wildwood Center & Medical Tower

2404 Wildwood Ave.

N. Little Rock, AR 72120

Hours: Monday—Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Arkansans can visit any DRC to learn more about FEMA disaster and recovery assistance. You may also get help to do the following:

Apply for assistance.

Learn the status of your FEMA application.

Understand any letters you get from FEMA.

Find housing and rental assistance information.

Get answers to questions or resolve problems.

Get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance.

Learn about SBA loan programs.

Residents of any of the three counties approved for individual assistance, Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski may visit any open disaster recovery center in Arkansas. No appointments are necessary.

You do not have to visit a disaster recovery center to apply for assistance. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.