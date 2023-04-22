Submit Release
National Small Business WeekMay02

StartMay 2, 2023 MTAll day eventEndMay 3, 2023 MTAll day event

Registration is now open for National Small Business Week. 

The two-day online event will take place from May 2-3, 2023. Attendance is free of charge, but registration is required. 

This year’s NSBW Virtual Summit will feature educational workshops presented by event cosponsors, access to federal resources, and networking. A detailed agenda and list of cosponsor speakers will be published at a later date.
To register, click here.

