Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,513 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court wants expedited bar board ethics code update

The California Supreme Court directed the State Bar on Wednesday to hasten its process in updating the ethics code for the agency’s board of directors and submit a draft by Aug. 1. The court also directed the bar to develop and report to the court policies for when and how often the board of trustees should be trained on ethics and conflicts of interest.

You just read:

Supreme Court wants expedited bar board ethics code update

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more