Supreme Court wants expedited bar board ethics code update

The California Supreme Court directed the State Bar on Wednesday to hasten its process in updating the ethics code for the agency’s board of directors and submit a draft by Aug. 1. The court also directed the bar to develop and report to the court policies for when and how often the board of trustees should be trained on ethics and conflicts of interest.
