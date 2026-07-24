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Convicted Killer Due Habeas Relief on False Evidence Claims

Div. Two of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has granted a convicted murderer’s petition for a writ of habeas corpus based on allegations that the prosecutor proffered false evidence by relying, at least in part, on the testimony of a responding paramedic indicating that the victim suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest as evidence of premeditation even though the autopsy report, which was not admitted, said there was only one entry point.

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Convicted Killer Due Habeas Relief on False Evidence Claims

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