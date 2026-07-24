Dominguez ruled insane, will be committed to state hospital for Davis stabbings

A judge has declared Carlos Reales Dominguez legally insane, and he will be committed to a state hospital following his conviction in the stabbing deaths of two men during a 2023 Davis knife rampage. Yolo Superior Court Judge Samuel T. McAdam ordered a hearing for Aug. 19 to determine where Dominguez will be housed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.