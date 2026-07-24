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Dominguez ruled insane, will be committed to state hospital for Davis stabbings

A judge has declared Carlos Reales Dominguez legally insane, and he will be committed to a state hospital following his conviction in the stabbing deaths of two men during a 2023 Davis knife rampage. Yolo Superior Court Judge Samuel T. McAdam ordered a hearing for Aug. 19 to determine where Dominguez will be housed.

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Dominguez ruled insane, will be committed to state hospital for Davis stabbings

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