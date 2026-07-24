Debt Collection Lawsuits Continue to Flood State and Local Courts

A recent analysis from January Advisors finds that in 2025, debt lawsuits continued their upward trajectory, with filings growing rapidly in states and cities across the country. For instance, in Utah, debt filings are on track to surpass their most recent peak, hit in the wake of the 2007-09 Great Recession; and in Alabama, they have already reached their highest level on record. These trends also hold true at the county level: St. Louis County, Missouri, and Suffolk County, Massachusetts, which is home to Boston, had 2025 debt filings of 198% and 168%, respectively, of their 2019 totals.

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