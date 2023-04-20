Thursday, April 20

By a resounding margin, Washington’s Legislature agreed to help sustain the state’s local newspapers. The state House voted 89 to 7 on Monday to create a decade long tax break for publishers and now awaits Gov. Jay Inslee’s expected signature. The tax break is one of many steps needed to stabilize and restore the news industry, including antitrust enforcement to address unfair competition with tech giants and federal support. It took two years of effort by press champions in the Legislature to get it done. An earlier push by Mullet and state Rep. Gerry Pollet fell short last year, after it failed to advance from a Democrat-led Senate committee. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Karen Ducey)

Parents of a runaway youth seeking gender-affirming treatment or reproductive health care would not have to be notified of the whereabouts of their minor child who is in a homeless shelter under a bill heading to Gov. Jay Inslee for final approval. Sen. Marko Liias, the bill’s prime sponsor, said it is strictly about providing housing and emergency shelter to at-risk youth. It does not give the department or any other state agency new authority to help runaway or homeless minors obtain the medical treatment they may be seeking without parental approval, he said. Continue reading at Spokesman Review. (Jesse Tinsley)

Washington’s legislative session ends in a handful of days, but even bills with strong, unanimous support are failing to pass out of committee. House Bill 1455 to ban child marriage in Washington is one of them; and according to advocates, the legislation is not being given the priority it deserves. There were 95 yeas and 0 nays in the House but it stalled in the Senate and failed to meet a deadline to get voted out. Attempts at passing legislation in Olympia were unsuccessful the past several years, as the legislation never advanced. “How is it that a bill that got so much unanimous support on both sides of the aisle, still isn’t making it out of committee?” we asked. “That’s an answer I don’t have,” said Stonier, the bill’s sponsor. Continue reading at KING5.

Associated Press

Posts distort Washington estranged minors law (Liias)

Ganja glut? With excess weed, growers seek interstate sales

Supreme Court temporarily extends access to abortion pill

Semi-automatic rifle ban passes Washington state Legislature, heads to Gov. Inslee’s desk (Peterson, Lovelett)

Aberdeen Daily World

Stafford Creek home of new, forward-looking prison initiative

Axios

Electric vehicle adoption doubles in Seattle

Washington set to become 10th state to ban assault weapons sales (Kuderer)

Capital Press

Columbia River Treaty negotiations could conclude by June

Columbia Basin Herald

Abortion med bill passes WA Senate committee (Keiser)

Columbian

I-5 Bridge tolling approved by Washington House (Wylie)

The Daily News

Port of Kalama, TEMCO ask for $14M in help to build more rail

Everett Herald

Layoffs loom as Snohomish County schools face budget shortfalls

State law prompts Edmonds to add bike lanes on Highway 99 overhaul

Cocktails-to-go, parental rights and what clergy must report (Pedersen, Van De Wege, Ortiz-Self)

Comment: Republicans ought to think twice about path on abortion

Editorial: Second look for major airport can skip Paine Field

The Inlander

Washington state makes big bucks taxing cannabis, so what does it do with all that money?

As Washington ratchets down emissions and shifts to a renewable energy grid, heat pumps are about to have a huge moment

Electric cars are becoming more common thanks to government support — but bolstering e-bikes would have a bigger impact

Walking or biking to Seattle isn’t really an option, so what other low carbon emission modes of transportation can get you there?

News Tribune

Pierce County students ‘absolutely in crisis’ after COVID, say area superintendents

New York Times

Abortion Pill Maker Sues F.D.A. to Protect Drug if a Court Orders It Off the Market

Northwest Asian Weekly

WA Senate passes resolution honoring Sikh Americans (Shewmake, Dhingra, Trudeau)

Olympian

Access to public records could be at risk in WA with litigation, change of power, experts say (Pollet)

WA assault weapons ban bill heads to Gov. Inslee after House votes to approve it Wednesday (Peterson, Rule, Shavers)

Cocktails to-go, a pandemic-era boon for restaurants, forever legal in WA (Conway)

Seattle Times

WA court reinstates nearly $100M verdict against state in death of 2 boys

So how do we locate the good guy with the gun?

Fecal pollution restricts harvest in 3 WA shellfish growing areas

Opinion: WA state ferries far from shipshape

Opinion: Legislature votes to support local news, new capital outlet launching (Mullet, Pollet)

Skagit Valley Herald

Legislation will require climate change planning for Skagit County

Sol De Yakima

Presidenta de UFW se une a manifestación en granja de champiñones de Sunnyside

Spokesman Review

Couple hit by on-duty police officer sues city

Spokane receives $6.7 million from Monsanto suit, looks to continue work cleaning river

Washington Senate passes bill to protect transgender youth in shelters who report parental abuse or neglect (Liias)

Assault weapon ban on sales and import in Washington heads to Inslee for final approval (Riccelli, Ormsby, Peterson)

Yakima Herald-Republic

UFW President Teresa Romero joins union rally at Sunnyside mushroom farm

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Bill to ban child marriage in Washington stalls again in the Senate (Stonier, Dhingra)

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Bill to make cocktails to-go permanent passes state legislature

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Semi-automatic rifle ban passes Washington state Legislature (Lovelett)

Legislation to permanently allow to-go cocktails in Washington heads to Inslee’s desk

KUOW Public Radio

More housing is on the way, but parking? Maybe not

Washington can now look to out-of-state shipbuilders for its next ferries (Liias)

NW Public Radio

In biggest turnout in ten years, Richland citizens fill city council meeting to speak out against drag show harassment

Cascadia Daily News

Bellingham youth combat climate anxiety through action

Shellfish harvest closure expands south of Bellingham Bay

Crosscut

Washington could soon have a battery stewardship program (Stanford)

Proposal to eliminate the ‘pink tax’ fails in WA legislature (Dhingra)

MyNorthwest

Climate Pledge joins Seahawks, Mariners stadiums with a significant excise tax exemption