Mirriad Hires Amazon Alum Danny Ratcliff as Vice President of Operations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirriad, the leading in-content advertising company powered by Academy Award®-winning AI technology is announcing the appointment of Danny Ratcliff as Vice President of Operations based out of the company’s New York office.
Ratcliff joins Mirriad from his time consulting for Amazon, where as a Producer, he led the company’s Virtual Product Placement team. At Mirriad, Ratcliff will oversee current end-to-end campaign delivery, while focusing on short and long term strategy and future process. This will include a heavy focus on facilitating sustainable scale as Mirriad continues to increase market share and expand its offering in this emerging space to include truly turnkey programmatic campaigns for its partners.
“With deep VFX and Motion Graphics experience from his years in the advertising industry, Danny brings a strong background of delivering video at scale in both linear and digital video verticals. He posesses the breadth of knowledge and experience necessary to fuel Mirriad's continued growth. Global brands & publisher partners are choosing Mirriad for our AI-based technology and focus on quality at scale. Danny will be instrumental in Mirriad maintaining our leading position and operational excellence as we expand our programmatic solution,” said Mark Melvin, General Manager of Americas at Mirriad.
Previously, Ratcliff spent five years at Hearst as Director of Post Production and Operations, while earlier in his career, he worked hands-on as a VFX and motion graphics artist working with the world’s leading media companies and consumer brands. “I’m excited that my unique skillset at the intersection of tech, operations and quality, with an unerring focus on the customer delivers such synergy here at Mirriad. My focus on short and long term goals here starts with realizing this next phase in their evolution, refining workflows and developing automation to achieve scale, as Mirriad opens up virtual product placement to programmatic channels. I have been immediately impressed by Mirriad’s AI-based technology and commitment to quality. Their vision for the future of advertising aligns perfectly with mine and sets the company apart as a leader in this emerging space,”
said Danny Ratcliff, Vice President of Operations at Mirriad.
About Mirriad
Mirriad’s award-winning solution creates new advertising inventory for brands. Our patented, AI and computer vision powered platform dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad’s market-first solution creates a new revenue model for content owners distributing across traditional ad supported and subscription services, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions. Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.
