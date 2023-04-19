New Haven Barracks- Unlawful Trespass/VAPO

There were 2,229 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,242 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5001411
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 4/17/2023 09:37 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: N Camp Rd, Monkton, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass/ Violation of an abuse prevention order
ACCUSED: John Gargano
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont
VICTIM: Sean Reilly
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 17, 2023 at approximately 0937 hours, Vermont State Police received a report for unlawful trespass and violation of an abuse prevention order at a residence located on N Camp Rd in the Town of Monkton. Further investigation revealed that John Gargano (67) of Monkton Vermont was trespassing on property he had trespassed from and was violating an abuse prevention order.
Gargano was located on 04/19/2023 at approximately 1130hours and was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on August 24, 2023 at 1230 PM to answer the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 24, 2023 @ 1230 PM
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.