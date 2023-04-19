Submit Release
New Haven Barracks- Unlawful Trespass/VAPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B5001411       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 4/17/2023 09:37 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: N Camp Rd, Monkton, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass/ Violation of an abuse prevention order

 

ACCUSED: John Gargano

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Sean Reilly

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On April 17, 2023 at approximately 0937 hours, Vermont State Police received a report for unlawful trespass and violation of an abuse prevention order at a residence located on N Camp Rd in the Town of Monkton. Further investigation revealed that John Gargano (67) of Monkton Vermont was trespassing on property he had trespassed from and was violating an abuse prevention order. 

 

Gargano was located on 04/19/2023 at approximately 1130hours and was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on August 24, 2023 at 1230 PM to answer the charges.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 24, 2023 @ 1230 PM

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

