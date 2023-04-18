ILLINOIS, April 18 - During another historic year of construction, we all play a part





SPRINGFIELD - With construction season underway, the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police, Illinois Tollway, industry partners and frontline construction workers today teamed up for National Work Zone Awareness Week to remind motorists that "You play a role in work zone safety. Work with us."





"Starting Year Five of Gov. JB Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois capital program, with a boost from the federal infrastructure package, you can expect to encounter active projects all over the state regardless of your mode of transportation," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "When you pass through these work zones, please remember the people behind the cones and barricades. Like you, they want to get home safely to their friends and family at the end of the day. Please help ensure your safety and theirs by slowing down and giving them room to work."





The theme for this year's National Work Zone Awareness Week is "You play a role in work zone safety. Work with us," reinforcing the message that your role is vital to ensuring safety in work zones. When you approach a work zone, eliminate distractions, decrease your speed and proceed with caution.





To call attention to the heightened risks of work zones, Gov. Pritzker has proclaimed April 17-21 as "Work Zone Safety Awareness Week" in Illinois.





At all times, the public should be ready for lane closures, changes in traffic patterns, reduced speed limits and the presence of workers and equipment. To promote safety in the field this week, IDOT is once again promoting "tailgate talks" among its staff to give workers refreshers on work zone protocol.





"Already this year, five Illinois State Police troopers have been injured because people didn't slow down and move over when they saw the flashing lights of an emergency vehicle," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "First responders and highway maintainers put their lives on the line every time they work on a roadway with cars speeding past. Do your part to help keep them safe - pay attention, slow down, and move over as you drive near and through work zones."





Each year, more than 6,000 motor vehicle crashes on average occur in Illinois work zones, resulting in more than 1,500 injuries. As of Jan. 31, preliminary statistics for 2022 show that 32 people died in work zones in Illinois, two of which were workers.





"We're urging drivers to take extra precautions in the work zones they will encounter across our system this year, as we invest nearly $1.5 billion to make our roads safer and more efficient," said Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse. "Safety is our highest priority, but we need drivers to help us protect the men and women who are making these critical improvements by slowing down and staying alert for workers and emergency responders whenever they're traveling through work zones. If we work together, we can make our roads safer for everyone."





The following guidelines for traveling through work zones should be followed at all times:

Drop it and drive. Phones and electronic devices down at all times - it's the law.

Obey the signs. They will help you safely navigate work zones - and sometimes avoid delays.

Slow down. The posted speed limits are there for the safety of workers and you.

Be on the lookout for slowed or stopped traffic.

Consider the limitations of heavy equipment, trucks and commercial vehicles. Provide them extra distance to come to a complete stop if they are behind you.

A work zone can take many forms: A maintenance crew patching potholes or collecting litter, a major interstate reconstruction, a minor repair on a neighborhood street or a utility company out in the field. If you see orange, slow down and save lives.

"Safety is the Federal Highway Administration's top priority," said FHWA Illinois Division Administrator David Snyder. "And it's more important than ever, now that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's historic investment is bringing more construction projects and workers to job sites in communities nationwide. During National Work Zone Awareness Week and throughout the year, if you're traveling in or near road construction areas, please drive carefully so the men and women on the job there can do their work safely."





For additional facts, printable materials and information on projects this year in Illinois, click here or visit idot.click/work-zones



