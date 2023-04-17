CDC MMWR Articles Highlight Need for Equitable Mpox Prevention and Treatment

On April 14, 2023, CDC issued in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report the results of two studies highlighting the importance of equitable and early access to mpox prevention, treatment, and engagement and retention in care.

Summary

What is already known about this topic?

Severe manifestations of mpox have occurred in the United States, particularly among persons with uncontrolled viral spread resulting from moderately to severely immunocompromising conditions.

What is added by this report?

Thirty-eight mpox-associated deaths occurred in the United States during May 10, 2022–March 7, 2023 (1.3 mpox-associated deaths per 1,000 cases). Most decedents were non-Hispanic Black or African American (87%) persons and cisgender men (95%). Among 24 decedents with HIV for whom data were available, all had advanced HIV, typically with a CD4 count <50.

What are the implications for public health practice?

Equitable and early access to prevention and treatment for both mpox and HIV is critical to reducing mpox-related mortality.

Summary

What is already known about this topic?

Racial and ethnic disparities in monkeypox (mpox) incidence and vaccination have been described.

What is added by this report?

During May 10–December 31, 2022, mpox incidence among non-Hispanic Black or African American (Black) and Hispanic or Latino (Hispanic) males was higher than that among non-Hispanic White (White) males. Although overall ≥1-dose JYNNEOS vaccination rates were higher among Black and Hispanic males than White males, they were not high enough to fully offset the disproportionate incidence. Overall, 43 White, nine Black, and 17 Hispanic males were vaccinated for each reported mpox case within these groups.

What are the implications for public health practice?

Sustained equity-based strategies, such as tailored messaging and expanding vaccination services to reach racial and ethnic minority groups, are needed to prevent disparities in future mpox outbreaks.