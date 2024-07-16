Resources for 2024 Zero HIV Stigma Day

Summary: Resources to observe Zero HIV Stigma Day on July 21, a day to raise awareness and take action against HIV stigma.

Zero HIV Stigma Day is on July 21st. This day represents a larger movement to unite people, raise awareness, and take action against HIV stigma. This year’s theme, “Beyond Labels: Redefining HIV Narratives,” seeks to reshape perceptions, inspire empathy, and drive collective action toward a world free from HIV-related stigma. By amplifying diverse voices and stories, this day strives to create a more compassionate and inclusive society for all.

Learn about upcoming events and find resources to plan for and support the day below.

Events

RegisterExit Disclaimer for the Breaking Barriers: Innovations to Reduce HIV Stigma webinar, hosted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Minority Health (OMH) and Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP) on July 18, 2024, at 2:00 PM ET. Check out our recent blog post about the webinar for more information.

Resources

Find more information on the Zero HIV Stigma Day websiteExit Disclaimer.

You can access the International Association of Providers of AIDS Care’s (IAPAC) Zero HIV Stigma Day ResourcesExit Disclaimer which includes their toolkit, infographics, logos, sample social media posts, and other useful information.

Stay tuned for an upcoming blog about our recent conversation with Kalvin Pugh, Senior Advisor, Community Engagement, IAPACExit Disclaimer, about the day. Also, check out last year’s blog.

Let’s Stop HIV Together provides additional support so you know what to do when you witness HIV stigma.

Read more about HIV stigma and how you can stand up to HIV-related stigma.

Visit the Zero HIV Stigma Day events page on HIV.gov.

Stay Connected

Participate on social media by using #ZeroHIVStigmaDay