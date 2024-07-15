Watch: Francisco Ruiz, ONAP Director: HIV Policy Priorities

Summary: Watch a video with Francisco Ruiz, MS, and Kaye Hayes, MPA, as they discuss Francisco’s HIV policy priorities as the Director of the White House Office of National AIDS Policy.

As we mark three months since the appointment of Francisco Ruiz, MS, as the Director of the White House Office of National AIDS Policy (ONAP), Kaye Hayes, MPA, HHS Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infectious Disease and Director of the Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy, spokeExit Disclaimer with Francisco to learn more about his priorities for ONAP. Their conversation also included Francisco’s message for our listeners and his call to action for the HIV community. Check outExit Disclaimer their full conversation.

In the video, Francisco shared that since his appointment, he’s met with community members and partners to ensure that community voices continue as a leading element in developing ONAP’s policies. He highlighted ONAP’s priorities regarding policy: 1) centering the science, 2) accelerating our HIV efforts, and 3) emphasizing the humanity of the work. As Francisco expanded upon these priorities, he emphasized the importance of being “unapologetic about equity […] as we […] revisit the work that we’re doing, making sure that we have everyone crossing the finish line together.”

As we look to the future, Kaye asked Francisco about what message he wants to share with HIV.gov listeners. “I [ask] us to go back to the human element of this work, making sure that while we have advances in the science, and we have medicine to prevent and to treat HIV, there are other factors like stigma and discrimination, so making sure we address those collectively and holistically,” he said. WatchExit Disclaimer the video to hear more of Francisco’s call to action regarding “celebrating the successes, living in the [joy], embracing each other, […] and continuing to remember why we do this work.”

To learn more about Francisco, we encourage you to read our April blog from the White House’s Domestic Policy Advisor about his appointment and Kaye’s welcome message.