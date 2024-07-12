Submit Release
News Search

There were 953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,413 in the last 365 days.

KFF/Greater Than HIV: FREE Mpox Digital Graphics and Videos

Demetre_Daskalakis_Greater_Than_Mpox_Blog

Get the word out about mpox vaccination!

It’s important to promote mpox vaccination in communities across the country to protect as many eligible people as possible from mpox. CDC recommends two doses of the vaccine for best protection.

KFF/Greater Than HIV’s extensive digital libraryExit Disclaimer has FREE videos and graphics to promote mpox testing and vaccination, underscoring the importance of getting both doses. Materials are available in EnglishExit Disclaimer and SpanishExit Disclaimer.

View and download materialsExit Disclaimer.

You just read:

KFF/Greater Than HIV: FREE Mpox Digital Graphics and Videos

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more