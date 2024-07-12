KFF/Greater Than HIV: FREE Mpox Digital Graphics and Videos

Get the word out about mpox vaccination!

It’s important to promote mpox vaccination in communities across the country to protect as many eligible people as possible from mpox. CDC recommends two doses of the vaccine for best protection.

KFF/Greater Than HIV’s extensive digital libraryExit Disclaimer has FREE videos and graphics to promote mpox testing and vaccination, underscoring the importance of getting both doses. Materials are available in EnglishExit Disclaimer and SpanishExit Disclaimer.

View and download materialsExit Disclaimer.