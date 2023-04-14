Traffic Advisory for April 15- April 19, 2023

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

BACK BAY/ DOWNTOWN

The traffic advisory for Marathon and Patriot’s Day weekend activities can be found here:

Boston Marathon Traffic Advisory 2023

DOWNTOWN

Apex Noire Grand Opening – Saturday, April 15, 2023

Apex Noire will be hosting a street party to celebrate their Grand Opening. The event is scheduled to run from 12PM to 6PM on India Street between Milk Street and State Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place and road closure may be in effect on the following street:

India Street, Both sides, from Milk Street to State Street

WEST END

Canal Street Pedestrian Way for Playoffs – Saturday, April 15, Tuesday, April 18, & Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The Mayor’s Office will be hosting a pedestrian only event on Canal Street so fans can gather and celebrate in a car free environment. This event will be repeated for both the Celtics and the Bruins as they progress through the playoffs. Parking restrictions and street closures will occur on the following street: