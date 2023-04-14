State Auditor Grant Parks said a $24 fee hike for active lawyers would help balance the bar’s books if the lawyer-regulating agency also increases what it charges for other services, such as certifying lawyer referral services. Such a fee increase would bring the annual cost for active lawyers to $414.
You just read:
State Audit Recommends Higher Lawyer-Licensing Fees
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.