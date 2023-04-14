Submit Release
More remote oral arguments because of continuing tech issues

The California Courts news release says “[t]he court will be upgrading courtroom technology that will enhance its livestreaming capabilities and facilitate remote appearances by counsel.” The last-minute switch to remote hearings last week were attributed to “technical issues in the court’s San Francisco courtroom arising out of a recent weather-related power outage.”

