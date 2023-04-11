Extreme Reach Hires Brian Wallach as First Chief Digital Officer Amid Rapid Video and CTV Growth

Industry veteran will lead expansion of company’s digital business
— Extreme Reach CEO Tim Conley
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Extreme Reach (ER), the global leader in creative logistics, has hired media and technology executive Brian Wallach as the company’s first Chief Digital Officer. Wallach will oversee all aspects of ER’s next generation digital video solution and market position, including business development, sales and operations. He will report directly to CEO Tim Conley.
“The way advertisers and consumers define ‘TV’ has changed radically over the past several years. More than ever, marketers need a solution for managing creative assets and launching campaigns that provides full visibility into data and insights across every channel,” said Conley. “ER is uniquely positioned to support brands and agencies in the always changing omnichannel landscape. Brian has built his career on empowering clients across the buy- and sell-sides to maximize their linear and CTV advertising. His deep expertise in business development, sales, and operations, coupled with his passion for team growth and success, make him an excellent addition to the Executive Team as we focus on this priority area of our business.”
Wallach joins ER from Freewheel/AudienceXpress, a Comcast company, where he most recently served as GM and Head of Revenue. While at Freewheel, he focused on delivering innovative best-in-class TV buying solutions for marketers and agencies. Wallach has held leadership roles at several media and technology companies over a 20 year career, including positions at The Walt Disney Company and AOL.
“As Connected TV brings a digital ad experience into the living room, many advertisers are still looking for ways to unlock more value and ensure they can engage with the right consumers,” said Wallach. “Extreme Reach has built a platform for every stage of creative asset management, delivery and insights, that is second to none. As advertisers and agencies learn more about the new ways that digital video and CTV can impact their business results, ER is in place to accelerate their future visions. I am delighted to be part of this incredible team.”
Extreme Reach (ER) is the global leader in creative logistics. Its end-to-end technology platform moves creative at the speed of media, simplifying the activation and optimization of omnichannel campaigns for brands and agencies with unparalleled control, visibility and insights.
One global creative-to-media supply chain answers the challenges of a complex marketing landscape and an equally complicated infrastructure under the global advertising ecosystem. The company’s groundbreaking solution integrates all forms of linear TV and non-linear video workflow seamlessly with talent payments and rights management. Now, brands and agencies can optimize campaigns as fast as consumer consumption shifts across linear TV, CTV, OTT, addressable TV, mobile, desktop, and video-on-demand.
Extreme Reach connects brand content with consumers across media types and markets, fully illuminating the marketing supply chain for a clear view of creative usage, waste, performance and ROI.
With the acquisition of Adstream in 2021, Extreme Reach operates in 140 countries and 45 languages, with 1,100 team members serving 90 of the top 100 global advertisers and enabling $150 billion in TV and video ad spend around the world. More than half a billion creative brand assets move through ER’s creative logistics platform.
