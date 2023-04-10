Get weekly wildflower bloom reports in your inbox

Enjoy Mother Nature's show of spring beauties with Iowa DNR's new weekly woodland wildflower bloom report. Get an up-to-date list of woodland wildflowers in bloom by region - northern Iowa, central Iowa and southern Iowa.

Iowa's woodland wildflowers are early bloomers - you have to catch them at the right time to see them. Commonly known as "spring ephemerals," they take advantage of the narrow window of time when sunlight reaches the forest floor, before the overstory canopy emerges and shades them out.

Looking for wildflowers can be a fun, unique spring activity for kids and is a great way to spend time outdoors as a family. Wildflowers can be found by simply walking, or biking along trails, on a hike through a local or Iowa state park or by just driving slowly along a county road.

Iowa’s woodlands come to life with patches of color in early spring as native wildflowers start to bloom. Look for these common Iowa spring wildflowers.