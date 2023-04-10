ICC Joins New Advanced Nuclear State Collaborative

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has been selected to join the newly established Advanced Nuclear State Collaborative (ANSC). The partnership between the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) and the National Association of State Energy Officials (NASEO) will bring together state utility regulators from across the country to discuss the unique needs and challenges tied to deploying new nuclear generation.





"With 11 nuclear power reactors across the state, Illinois is home to the most nuclear facilities in the country. With that comes a wealth of knowledge and research, and as the ICC's representative to this collaborative, I will be able to draw on the expertise from nuclear experts here in Illinois and the ICC Staff to help the ANSC develop use cases and innovate regulatory treatment models for advanced nuclear reactors," said Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan, who will serve as the ICC's ANSC representative.





The University of Illinois operated an Advanced Teaching Research Isotope for 38 years, which has been recognized by the American Nuclear Society as a National Historic Landmark. Currently, the University is applying for a license to build and operate an UltraSafe microreactor at its Urbana-Champaign campus, making Illinois a first-mover state for advanced nuclear technology.





"Not only is Illinois leading the nation in moving toward a zero-carbon emission standard, but the University of Illinois microreactor project will provide invaluable information to the ANSC in real-time as we exchange knowledge," said Carrigan. "I am honored to have been selected to represent the ICC in this collaborative and look forward to learning from other states and national labs about new nuclear technologies."





"We are thrilled Commissioner Carrigan will be representing the Commission and Illinois as a member of this collaborative. He brings a wealth of knowledge that will help advance the discussion of advanced nuclear reactors with our peers across the country, and I look forward to hearing what the collaborative's discussions will mean for the advancement of clean energy resources," said ICC Chairman Carrie Zalewski.





The ANSC is an initiative of the Nuclear Energy Partnership, a multi-year cooperative agreement established in January 2021 between DOE's Office of Nuclear Energy and NARUC. With the support of DOE, NARUC has provided opportunities for state public service commissioners and commission staff to better understand barriers and possibilities related to the U.S. nuclear fleet.

To learn more about ANSC visit the CPI website here or read the statement from NASEO and NARUC here.





The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities and equipment in the state.





