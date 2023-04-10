Clean and Sanitize Assistance for Tornado-Damaged Homes

PEARL, Miss. –If your home was damaged by the March 24-25 tornadoes but you can live in it safely, FEMA may be able to provide up to $300 in one-time financial assistance to help with cleanup. This assistance is for eligible homeowners and renters.
You may qualify for FEMA assistance if you meet the following criteria:
Your pre-disaster primary home must be in one of the six counties designated for Individual Assistance. The IA-designated counties are Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola and Sharkey
Based on a FEMA inspection, your home has disaster damage; or if you are a renter, the inspection noted cleanup actions are needed or have already been done.
If you have already cleaned up, save your receipts from any supplies, materials or paid help.
The damage is not covered by your insurance.
FEMA determines your disaster-damaged primary residence is safe to occupy.
