Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,450 in the last 365 days.

RE: Berlin Barracks / Request for Information UPDATED INFORMATION

You can disregard this request,   the operator called in to State Police on the day the incident happened.

 

 

From: Goodwin, Benjamin via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, April 9, 2023 12:56 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Middlesex Superv <DPS.VSPMiddlesexSuperv@vermont.gov>
Subject: Berlin Barracks / Request for Information

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3002135

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin                              

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 04/05/23 at 6:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 Southbound at Exit 9

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of a Crash

ACCUSED: N/A                                              

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/05/23, at approximately 6:30 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report of a pickup truck that drove through the Exit 9 highway sign on I89 southbound in Middlesex.  Upon arriving on scene there was debris from the vehicle in the road as well as the highway sign but the truck had driven away.  The debris left on scene suggests the truck is a Toyota Tundra from the model years 2013 – 2017.  The truck was described as being blue in color and at the time of the crash it was equipped with a tan colored cap over the bed.  During the crash the truck sustained moderate frontend damage.  The cap that was attached to the bed broke away from the truck and was left in the road at the crash scene.  If you have any information on the incident above or the owner of this truck, please call the Vermont State Police, Berlin Barracks 802-229-9191, and ask to speak with Trooper Goodwin or submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

 

You just read:

RE: Berlin Barracks / Request for Information UPDATED INFORMATION

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more