RE: Berlin Barracks / Request for Information UPDATED INFORMATION

You can disregard this request, the operator called in to State Police on the day the incident happened.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3002135

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 04/05/23 at 6:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 Southbound at Exit 9

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of a Crash

ACCUSED: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/05/23, at approximately 6:30 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report of a pickup truck that drove through the Exit 9 highway sign on I89 southbound in Middlesex. Upon arriving on scene there was debris from the vehicle in the road as well as the highway sign but the truck had driven away. The debris left on scene suggests the truck is a Toyota Tundra from the model years 2013 – 2017. The truck was described as being blue in color and at the time of the crash it was equipped with a tan colored cap over the bed. During the crash the truck sustained moderate frontend damage. The cap that was attached to the bed broke away from the truck and was left in the road at the crash scene. If you have any information on the incident above or the owner of this truck, please call the Vermont State Police, Berlin Barracks 802-229-9191, and ask to speak with Trooper Goodwin or submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.