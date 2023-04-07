2023 State of the Judiciary Address

On March 27, 2023, California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero gave her first State of the Judiciary Address. This marks the first time that a Latina chief justice has addressed the legislature of California.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.