Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,641 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Statement on Sikorsky FLRAA Bid Protest Decision

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

04/07/2023

Governor Lamont Statement on Sikorsky FLRAA Bid Protest Decision

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement on the Government Accountability Office’s report recommending that the federal government uphold the Army’s decision to reject Sikorsky’s bid on the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA):

“This decision is disappointing, but Connecticut’s Congressional delegation and I are committed to keeping Sikorsky and their world-class workforce here on the ground in Stratford and their choppers in the skies. America needs them. Our troops need them. We need them.

“With many years of production left for the Black Hawk and CH-53K King Stallion and additional competitions coming down the road, Sikorsky will keep Stratford, Connecticut, and democracy strong.”

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Statement on Sikorsky FLRAA Bid Protest Decision

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more