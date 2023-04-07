Press Releases

04/07/2023

Governor Lamont Statement on Sikorsky FLRAA Bid Protest Decision

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement on the Government Accountability Office’s report recommending that the federal government uphold the Army’s decision to reject Sikorsky’s bid on the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA):

“This decision is disappointing, but Connecticut’s Congressional delegation and I are committed to keeping Sikorsky and their world-class workforce here on the ground in Stratford and their choppers in the skies. America needs them. Our troops need them. We need them.

“With many years of production left for the Black Hawk and CH-53K King Stallion and additional competitions coming down the road, Sikorsky will keep Stratford, Connecticut, and democracy strong.”